Mary Bailey (nee Cowan) passed away on August 4, 2020 at Brome-Missisquoi-Perkins Hospital at the age of 92.

Formerly of Mansonville and High-water, and most recently Manoir Lac Brome.

Wife of the late Merton Earl Bailey of Highwater, and mother of four sons, nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

