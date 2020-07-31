The world lost a true original last week, a mom of four, grandmother of five, and great-grandmother of four.

Mary was known for her creativity, love of gardening, and making wicked cinnamon buns, perogies and cabbage rolls. Our mom had an affinity for artists, animals, and outliers.

After retiring from a career helping physically and intellectually challenged adults learn new trades, she retired to Quebec's Eastern Townships with her husband Peter, who passed away in 1989.

She carried on with her volunteer work and many projects including homemade scarecrows, a different one gracing her vegetable garden every year. She had an unending curiosity about absolutely everything.

She loved antiques, newspapers, daisies, and ladybugs. She hated red roses.

Many a summer was spent at her sprawling farmhouse enjoying bonfires and watching the fireflies darting through the grasses down by the creek, enjoying a glass or two of her homemade wine.

She leaves to mourn her children Lyn, Ricky, Carmen, grandchildren Shayne, Jenna, Zachary, Jacob, Damon, her great-grandchildren and many extended family members across Canada. Sadly, Mary was predeceased by her third child Michael in 2012. Due to COVID-19, there will be no immediate service.

We hope to host a celebration of Mary's life at a future date.

A big thank-you is extended to the staff at Grace Village retirement home in Lennoxville for their exceptional kindness.

