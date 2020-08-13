1/1
Mary Frances (Cowan) BAILEY
On August 4, 2020, we have celebrated the end of an inspiring life. Mary Frances (Cowan) Bailey passed away peacefully in B.M.P. Hospital, in her 93rd year. She leaves behind four sons - David (Adina) of Vale Perkins, Quebec, Stephen (Cindy) of Athens, Ontario, Murray (Lisa) of Pierrefonds, Quebec and Gary (Krista) of Rosemere, Quebec – as well as 9 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Mary was the beloved wife of the late Merton Earl Bailey, with whom she enjoyed 63 years of marriage until his passing in 2013. One of the many things they shared was a passion for music, both being accomplished on the piano and organ, a love that has been passed along throughout the family.

Mary was born in Mansonville village in 1928, the only surviving child of Frank Cowan and Edith Aiken. Until her most recent 2 years in Manoir Lac Brome, she remained her whole life in Potton township, especially in Highwater, her home for over 60 years. She was intensely involved in the support of her community, especially including her life-long support of Mansonville United Church as well as the Owl's Head Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star (OES), of which she was the last surviving charter member. She had a deep interest in family history, travelling far and wide including Ireland and New England to discover her ancestors and distant cousins. Her interest in local history, led to the award of the 2016 Heritage Prize from the Township of Potton for her "outstanding contribution to the preservation of the heritage of Potton, particularly its local history".

But above all, for Mary it was all about family. She adored her grandchildren - Katie, Kristen, Karen, Jonathan, Audrey, Liane, Eric, Vanessa and William - and never tired of following their life journeys. She remembered every birthday, every anniversary, every graduation, with a card. Until fairly recently, she was one of the only residents of Manoir Lac Brome not having a great-grandchild. But when Jason arrived in 2019, child of Audrey (Ryan), she proudly showed his picture to everyone she met.

Memorial donations to the Canadian Arthritis Society or the B.M.P. Foundation will be appreciated as expressions of sympathy.

Published in The Sherbrooke Record from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
