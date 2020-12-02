1/1
Mary Hope Colwell Bachelder
Mary Hope Bachelder passed away peacefully at the Manoir de Stanstead on November 28, 2020, at the age of 90. She was the beloved wife of the late Allan Bachelder and daughter of the late Edith and Allan Colwell
She was predeceased by sister Ruth, brothers Garth, Phillip and first husband Donald Pridham. She was a dear Aunt and friend to many.
Mary approached life with great charm and good humour, a delightful ready laugh and an enquiring mind. Mary was an accomplished painter, a skilled seamstress, and a master gardener who loved to learn and to share her knowledge. She will be sorely missed by many friends, neighbours and extended family.
The family wishes to thank the Manoir Stanstead for their compassionate care of Mary in her last months. A special thanks to caregiver Angèle Trudel.

Published in The Sherbrooke Record from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
