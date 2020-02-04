Home

Cass Funeral Home
900 Clough Street
Ayer's Cliff, QC J0B 1C0
819-876-5213
Matilda Bryan "Tillie" Dezan


1930 - 2020
Matilda Bryan "Tillie" Dezan Obituary
Passed peacefully on Monday morning in the Magog hospital at the age of 89. Tillie is survived by her five children: Laura, Alton, Brian ­(deceased), Penny, Glenn, and their spouses, as well as her grand and great-grandchildren. Those who knew her can attest that she was ­loving and wise, the purest embodiment of kindness, and above all true to herself, genuine.
Visitation will be held at CASS ­Funeral Home in Ayer's Cliff (900 Rue Clough, Ayer's Cliff, QC) on Sunday, February 9th from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. followed by a private family ceremony.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to CAB Rediker Stanstead,­ ­Beulah United Church Ayer's Cliff, (two passions which were close to her heart) or a charitable organization of choice.
Published in Sherbrooke Record from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020
