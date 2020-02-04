|
Passed peacefully on Monday morning in the Magog hospital at the age of 89. Tillie is survived by her five children: Laura, Alton, Brian (deceased), Penny, Glenn, and their spouses, as well as her grand and great-grandchildren. Those who knew her can attest that she was loving and wise, the purest embodiment of kindness, and above all true to herself, genuine.
Visitation will be held at CASS Funeral Home in Ayer's Cliff (900 Rue Clough, Ayer's Cliff, QC) on Sunday, February 9th from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. followed by a private family ceremony.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to CAB Rediker Stanstead, Beulah United Church Ayer's Cliff, (two passions which were close to her heart) or a charitable organization of choice.
Published in Sherbrooke Record from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020