Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cass Funeral Home
3006 College
Sherbrooke, QC J1M 1Z5
(819) 564-1750
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Sparkes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew Sparkes


1987 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Matthew Sparkes Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Matthew Sparkes at the age of 32 on June 23, 2019 at the CHUS Fleurimont after a courageous battle with leukemia.

Matt leaves to mourn his loving wife Christina Vintinner and his precious daughter Alexis Rose.
Cherished son of Frank and Nancy Sparkes and brother of Hannah, Rachel (Marc Diab) and Erin. Beloved son-in-law of Dan and Kathy Vintinner and brother-in-law of Justin.
Matt will be greatly missed by his extended family and many friends.
 
Visitation will take place at the Cass Funeral Home, 3006 College Street, ­Sherbrooke (Lennoxville) Quebec on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers and in keeping with Matt's wishes memorial tributes may be made to the CHUS Foundation or the Rose des Vents.
 
The family would like to thank the staff of the 7th Floor of the CHUS ­Fleurimont for the excellent care and special thanks to Dr. Carl Bromwich and Patrick Dupuis.
Published in Sherbrooke Record from June 28 to July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now