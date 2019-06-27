It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Matthew Sparkes at the age of 32 on June 23, 2019 at the CHUS Fleurimont after a courageous battle with leukemia.



Matt leaves to mourn his loving wife Christina Vintinner and his precious daughter Alexis Rose.

Cherished son of Frank and Nancy Sparkes and brother of Hannah, Rachel (Marc Diab) and Erin. Beloved son-in-law of Dan and Kathy Vintinner and brother-in-law of Justin.

Matt will be greatly missed by his extended family and many friends.



Visitation will take place at the Cass Funeral Home, 3006 College Street, ­Sherbrooke (Lennoxville) Quebec on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers and in keeping with Matt's wishes memorial tributes may be made to the CHUS Foundation or the Rose des Vents.



The family would like to thank the staff of the 7th Floor of the CHUS ­Fleurimont for the excellent care and special thanks to Dr. Carl Bromwich and Patrick Dupuis. Published in Sherbrooke Record from June 28 to July 3, 2019