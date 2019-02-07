Home

Complexe Funeraire Brome-Missisquoi
402 rue de la Riviere
Cowansville, QC J2K 1N3
(450) 266-6061
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Edouard Church
366 Knowlton Rd
Knowlton, QC
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Edouard Church
366 Knowlton Rd
Knowlton, QC
View Map
Maureen (Greene) Kilbride


Maureen Margaret Kilbride (Greene) passed away on ­Saturday, January 27, 2019 at the Brome-Missisquoi-Perkins hospital. A sincere thank you to Drs. Desy and Munger and all the staff of the hospital for the good care Maureen had during her last days.
She leaves behind her beloved husband Thomas (Tom) of 59 years. She also leaves to mourn her sister Beverly of Ridgetown, ON and Brian Sr. (Carol), of Knowlton, QC. Maureen was special to her nieces and nephews: Sue (Ken) McLarty – Ridgetown, ON, Janice (Bill) Krawchuck – Fernie BC, Brian Greene Jr. – Knowlton, QC and Jeff Greene – Montreal, QC as well as her extended family of great nieces and nephews. Maureen will be lovingly ­remembered by her family and friends.
Born in Montreal on May 3, 1934, the daughter of Hazel (Timm) and Frank Greene, she lived much of her life in her home of Brome Lake.
Maureen retired in 1982 after successful professional careers at both the Queen Elizabeth Hotel and Magnasonic.
Upon her retirement Maureen enjoyed many activities in the Knowlton area, from bridge club and golf to helping out at her church and the local food bank. She ­enjoyed camping with the love of her life, Tom, and supported his bluegrass music passion.
A celebration of Maureen's Life will be held at: St. Edouard Church, 366 Knowlton Rd., Knowlton, QC on Saturday, May 18, 2019 with visitation at 10 a.m. and ­service at 11 a.m.
Donations in Maureen's memory can be made to a charity of your choice.
Condolences may also be sent via our website at: www.complexebm.com
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Feb. 8, 2019
