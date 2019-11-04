|
|
Maureen Sullivan, born in Chicago, passed away peacefully in Montreal, shortly after her 75th birthday.
Maureen truly was a one-of-a kind individual. She radiated a disarming zest for life that made people feel good. She was funny, elegant, kind, generous and had charisma galore. After stints as a fashion model and a flight attendant she met a Frenchman in Minnesota. The two married and moved to Montreal in 1968 and raised two children, Valérie and Christophe. At the same time, she fearlessly took on several professional challenges such as co-founding the Montreal Job Exchange (the precursor to Monster.com).
In 1991, a tragic accident left her with a severe speech disorder. However, that would never stop her. She would diligently partake in therapy programs to improve her speech up until the time she died.
In 1993, Maureen started to build a new life with Frank Nixon of Montreal and Knowlton. Together to the end, he witnessed firsthand her unique and unorthodox gift for spiritual healing. He marvelled how she generously sprinkled her infectious joy for living, to family, friends and total strangers. He was amazed at how she brought out a smile in the worst cynic and offered hope and solace to troubled souls. He was gratified that she always gave away her special gift, expecting nothing in return. Frank knew he was not alone. He would never be again.
On October 24, 2019 Maureen, the firefly lighting up all those who knew her, suddenly fell gravely ill. Seemingly by sheer will, she gave Frank, Valerie and Christophe and family the time they needed to say goodbye. Her siblings are Patty, Nancy, John, Jim, the late Tom and the late RT. She has sowed so many seeds of love which are now germinating beautifully.
A funeral service celebrating Maureen's life will be held at the Chapelle de la Résurrection, 4601 chemin de la Côte-des-Neiges, Montreal, at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, followed by a reception. All are welcome to attend.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Nov. 5, 2019