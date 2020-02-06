|
Maureen Wanda Jolley died peacefully at her home surrounded by her family in West Brome, QC, on Wednesday, February 5th, at the age of 74.
She leaves to mourn her sisters, Sharon (Rev. Allan Gault), Vivian (David Miller), the late Carmen (Brian Van-Tilborgh) and Ann (Darwin Renaud), her nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.
Resting at the Désourdy Funeral Home, 101 rue Jean-Besré, Cowansville, on Saturday, February 8. Visitation from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, followed by the chapel service at 12 noon. Rev. Tim Smart officiating. The burial will take place at Brome Center Cemetery for the family only.
Donations in her memory to the Brome Center Cemetery would be appreciated.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Feb. 7, 2020