Maurice Galvin
1929-2020
In Sherbrooke, on May 28th, 2020, at the age of 91, passed away Mr. Maurice Galvin, husband of the late Monica Veilleux and son of the late James Galvin and Helen O'keefe.
Mr. Maurice Galvin was the father of Robert (Melanie), Patrick (Maria), and Ann-Marie (François). He was the grandfather of Amy and Emilie, and the brother-in-law of William (deceased), Brendan (deceased), Henry (deceased), Michael (deceased), Mary (deceased), Eileen (deceased), Angella (deceased) and Stella.

Cremation will be performed at the:
STEVE ELKAS FUNERAL HOME, 4230, BERTRAND-FABI, SHERBROOKE.

The funeral mass will be held at a later date at St-Patrick church.

Published in The Sherbrooke Record from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
