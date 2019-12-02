Home

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Barnabas ­Anglican Church
640 Sherbrooke Road
North Hatley, QC
1935 - 2019
May Green Smith Obituary

On October 13, 2019 May Green Smith beloved wife of the
late Roy Smith passed away in her 84th year; leaving in her wake a host of grieving friends, family and neighbours.
Please join us to remember this amazing woman at St. Barnabas ­Anglican Church in North Hatley (640 Sherbrooke Road) on Saturday, December 7 at 11:00 a.m. As she would say, "Everyone is welcome".
In lieu of flowers, a donation to Arthritis Research Canada at:
www.arthritisresearch.ca would be appreciated.
Published in Sherbrooke Record from Dec. 2 to Dec. 6, 2019
