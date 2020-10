Mr Melvin Watson of Ayer's Cliff passed away at the CHUS-Hôtel Dieu in Sherbrooke on October 23, 2020 at the age of 81. Son of the late Ruby de Grouchy Watson and the late Howard Watson. He leaves to mourn his children Melanie and Jamie (Lea-Anne), his grandchildren Evan and Erica and his sister Daintry. He will be missed by all.



Funeral services to be held at a later date when family and friends can gather safely.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store