Merlyn Joseph Royea (P.Eng) died on Friday, September 18th 2020 at St John Hospice from cardio pulmonary complications. He was born on November 21st, 1937 at North Pinnacle, Quebec within sight of the Vermont border on a dairy/ maple sugar farm operated by his parents Lyndon Joseph and Mary Kathleen. He followed an education path through local schools, Stanstead College, Collège militaire royal and Mt Allison University. This phase of his education concluded with a position as a metallurgy research statistician with the Iron Ore Company of Canada where his fascination with mining began.

In 1963 he married Elizabeth Jane Wasson of Sackville, NB, with whom he shared 57 years of deep and caring love. Their three sons; Daniel (Jenny) (deceased 2014), Steven, and Peter (Jen) are dearly treasured as are their grandsons: Aidan, Lachlan, Adam, Linden, Theodore, and Jack. He continued a very close relationship with his siblings Vincent and Lynnis in Eastern Canada throughout the years.

His professional education at McGill (B.Eng and M.Eng) was preparation for his 35 year career in industry with Cominco Ltd. He started in the technical side with a specialty in rock mechanics but moved quickly into the fields of design and feasibility/ economic studies related to mining operations.

He was largely driven by his involvement in service organizations as well as a keen devotion to volunteerism primarily at Van Dusen Gardens, and St Mary's Anglican Church. He was a longtime member of the American Institute of Mining Engineers (Legion of honor, 1985) and other professional associations.

He will be greatly missed by all those who knew his charm, wit, wisdom and love.





