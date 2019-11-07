Home

Meryl Viola (Hartwell) Nutbrown

Meryl Viola (Hartwell) Nutbrown Obituary
Passed away on November 6, 2019 in Sherbrooke in her 95th year. Loving wife of the late Stuart Nutbrown, and cherished daughter of the late Willis Hartwell & the late Mary Ella Dustin. She was the loving mother of the late Mary Lou (Don MacLeod), Leslie (Susan), and Lynne Ann (Alain). Predeceased by her brothers Calvin and Chester. Survived by her brother Bill. She was known affectionately as Giggie by several generations of family and friends. She was the loving grandmother of John MacLeod, Scott MacLeod, Angela Nutbrown, Jason ­Nutbrown, Aaron Nutbrown, Stacey Wilson, Sarah Wilson. Cherished 
great-grandmother of Andrew MacLeod, Jordon MacLeod, Arielle Ward, ­Hannah Nutbrown, James Nutbrown, Lucy Nutbrown, Krista Call, Kurtis Call, Hailey ­Wilson-Veilleux, Austin Veilleux. Great-great-grandmother of Lindsey Orsulak. She also leaves to mourn her niece and nephews and many friends throughout the Townships.

The family is grateful for the daily loving care she received from her ­granddaughter Angela Nutbrown Ward for the past three years during her stay at Youville Care Facility.

Visitation at Cass Funeral Home (3006 College St., Lennoxville) on Saturday, ­November 9, 2019 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. A private graveside service will be held at Ayer's Cliff Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Nov. 8, 2019
