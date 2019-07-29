|
Michèle Dufresne peacefully passed away on July 24th surrounded by her family. Daughter of late Jeannette Fortin and late Gaston Dufresne.
She leaves to mourn her sisters, Huguette (Denis Beaudry), Pauline (late Claude Bourgeois, John Collins) and Johanne (Douglas Bresee); her nieces and nephews; Guillaume (Geneviève), Jean-Pierre (Julie), Vanessa, Audrey, Jessica (Fraser), Derek (Melissa), Melynda (Jamie), Kathy, Julie (Kendra); her grand-nieces and grand-nephews; Evans, Rosalie, Hubert, late Emma, Isaac, Laurent, Elliot, Mathéo, Léonard, Madison, Jackson and Adalyn.
She also leaves to mourn her great friend, Pauline LaRochelle, her partner in business Claude A. Laverdière (Ginette Martel), her Angels who accompanied and assisted her during these last months, as well as many relatives and friends.
Michèle was devoted to her family and to those close to her. In her loving way, she touched the lives of the people who came into her life. She had a warm and charismatic presence that could lighten up a room and a way with words that will last forever in the hearts of those who knew her.
We offer special thanks to the personnel of the Oncology Department at the Centre Hospitalier de Granby and the staff of Maison Au Diapason for the excellent care provided.
A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held on Saturday, August 3rd, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Centre Ovide Dagenais located at 25 rue Taylor, Foster, QC, J0E 1R0. A private ceremony for the family members will be held later at the cemetery.
Should you wish to honour her memory, a donation to the Maison Au Diapason would be greatly appreciated.
Website: https://www.imakeanonlinedonation.org/audiapason/
Published in Sherbrooke Record on July 30, 2019