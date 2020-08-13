Micheline Chabot, of Richmond, Quebec, passed away on August 7, 2020 at the Wales Home after a long battle with cancer, at the age of 78. Daughter of the late Uldéric Chabot and the late Claudia Lebel Chabot. Sister to Mike Chabot, Diane Chabot and the late John Chabot. Mother to Chantal Gourlay (Mark), Lynn Tramble (Walter), Gaetan Cote (Tracy) and Yvon Cote. Grandmother to Justin, Ryan, Adam (predeceased), Laura, Amanda, Madison and Victoria. All cherish their special memories with such a loving mother, sister, grandmother and friend. Special thanks to the staff at the Wales Home for all their love and support and to her dear friend Carol Grégoire.

Cremation services entrusted to the Steve Elkas Funeral Home, and a private family service will be held once travel is permitted. Donations in her memory can be made to the Wales Home Foundation.



