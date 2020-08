Or Copy this URL to Share

Mrs. Micheline Comeau passed away peacefully at the CIUSSS Magog on August 8th, 2020, at the age of 71, formerly from Ayer's Cliff. Dear wife of the late David Hunt.

She leaves to mourn her children Richard (Kristy), Virginia (Alain), Lori (Galen), David (Melyssa), her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers and sisters, other relatives and dear friends.

A private ceremony will occur at a later date.

