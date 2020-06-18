Mildred Wallace McVety Lowry
1916-2020
Passed away peacefully at Grace Village on June 17, 2020 in her 104th year. Beloved wife of the late Chilston Lowry and the late George McVety. Mildred was the loving mother of Lynda (Bill Raymond) and Robert (Shirley-Ann Hyatt), grandmother to Mark (Amanda), Chrystal (Stephen), Chris (Rose) and Kevin (Caitlyn) and great-nannie to Zander, Charlotte, Jaxson, Sophia, Cole, Dustin, Anika and Bree-Ann. Mildred was the step-mother to Donna (Raymond McConnell), Kay (late Gary Richards), Keith (Myrna MacDonald), Margaret (Lloyd Burgess), Laura (Dave Roy), Cheryl (Brian Morrison), Charlene (Ross Mackey), Joyce (Mike McComb), Anita (Bruce Babin), Tina (Paul Poudrier), Rhoda (Mike Dawson), and Andrea (Daniel Desmarais). Mildred will be fondly remembered by her 40 step-grandchildren, 33 step-great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Mildred was predeceased by her siblings Russell, Richard, Royce, Pearl and Alma.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Huntingville Protestant Cemetery (P.O Box 325, Sherbrooke, Quebec J1M 1Z5) would be appreciated by the family.

Published in The Sherbrooke Record from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
