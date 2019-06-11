It is with great sadness that the family of Monique wish to announce her passing on June 8, at the age of 72.



She was the beloved wife of Peter O'Donnell, daughter of Jeanne d'Arc Allard and Henri Beaubien. She leaves to mourn her husband Peter and her two sons James-Peter (Catherine Juneau) and Christopher (Erin van Schaayk), her three granddaughters: Gemma, Margot and Harriet, her sister Claire (Bob), her brothers Claude (Ginette), Michel (Rollande), Guy (Lyne) and Luc (Chantal).



She was the sister-in-law to Denis (Susan), Paul (Joy), and Anne; predeceased by Mark and Robert (Linda). She leaves behind many nephews, nieces, family members and friends, including Wim Overwater.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to a foundation of your choice.

Visitation will take place at the Cass Funeral Home (295 Principale St. S., ­Richmond, Qc) on June 14, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. and on June 15 at the Ste-Bibiane Catholic Church in Richmond at 10 a.m., followed by a funeral ­service at 11 a.m.



The family would like to thank everyone for their kind thoughts and ­condolences and many acts of kindness during this time. Published in Sherbrooke Record from June 12 to June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary