He would want to be remembered, foremost, as a Canadian.
He flew the flag - crisp and oversized - since it was adopted in 1965 by Lester Pearson. He also expressed frequently and forcibly his opinion that it wasn't the best choice from among all the considered designs.
Nonetheless, he reserved a particular disdain for those who did not hoist the Maple Leaf and a downright aggression towards others who displayed a banner either faded or frayed.
Morris Edgar Whiteway died March 23, 2020, in Simcoe Ontario, following a lengthy illness.
His father William was a homeboy, sent to Canada from England during the First World War.
Morris was born November 17, 1934 in Waterloo, Quebec, a middle son with a baby brother who perished in infancy and an older sibling, Raymond, whom he admired.
William died when Morris was a toddler. Much formal education wasn't an option. The boy's hands were needed on the farm and the sugar bush.
One of his favorite stories, oft repeated, centered around a sardonic horse that used to step on his feet, making it impossible to move. Great Uncle Palmer would yell 'where are you with that darned horse' and then - according to legend - the massive Belgium would release its charge and proceed placidly to the next task.
When he was 16, he attempted to enlist in the Canadian military to fight in the Korean War. His mother, Clover Marsh, refused to sign the permission form for an underage inductee.
He rode a motorcycle and girls liked it.
Morris married Janet Rita Chapman, whose own family was of Empire Loyalist descent. Different in most interests and temperament, they were yet solidly united. They adopted Mark Stephen and Andrea Lynn.
In the shadow of the FLQ crisis, in 1972, the small family moved to Paris, Ontario, a place Morris and Janet felt was safe and would provide more opportunity.
He did not socialize easily, and preferred to spend his free time at home, working on do-it-yourself improvement projects that usually did not get completed, and periodically yelling at the car.
He thrived on political discussion and debate. Countless evening meals were prolonged at the table, while he held forth, provoked response, and forced his children to think.
Morris was a steel worker by trade, and later a builder of playground equipment.
After Janet died in 1987 he found a second opportunity for happiness when he married Anne VanNuenheizen. Together they owned and operated Paris Fish and Chips for several years.
After retirement they lived in Paris, and Bloomberg, and even for a time on the shores of Lake Erie, where Morris' favorite pastime was to sit beneath the flag and watch the big ships bound for Nanticoke.
Morris is gratefully remembered by Anne, Mark and Debbie, Andrea and Rob, and his grandchildren Autumn and Andrew Whiteway, and Mackenzie, Morrison, Jack and Rocky DeMeer.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the DWAYNE D. BUDGELL Funeral Home Ltd. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a time and place for the Memorial Reception will be announced at a later date. In Morris' memory, donations to Alzheimer Society of Brant would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Mar. 30, 2020