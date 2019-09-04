|
Muriel Mildred Joliffe passed into the presence of the Lord on August 19, 2019, at the age of 73.
She is the beloved daughter of the late Lloyd Joliffe and his late wife Bernice Wright. She and her cheerful disposition will be missed by many.
Relatives and friends are invited to Hope Church, 102 Queen Street, Sherbrooke (Lennoxville), on September 9, 2019, to celebrate her life. There will be a time of visitation at 1:00 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 2:00 p.m.
Interment will be at the Malvern Cemetery after the service.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Sept. 5, 2019