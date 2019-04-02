Home

Son of the late Orin and Margery Gardner of North Hatley, passed away in his 79th year, on March 19th, 2019, at the Magog hospital after a long battle on dialysis.
 
Murray was the husband of Francine Couture, and of the late Brenda (Huff) Gardner. He was a loving and caring father to his daughters: ­Shelley Gardner (Jeff Bray) and Sally Gardner. Was "Papa" to his grandchildren: Alyssa and Josh Bray, Grace and Hannah Gardner. Was brother to: Deanna (Tom Pellow), Mary Ann (Dave Turnbull) and stepfather to ­Isabelle Couture Dion. Murray also leaves behind many special friends and family who visited him faithfully during his illness.
 
A graveside service will take place on Saturday, June 1st 2019 at 2 p.m. at the North Hatley Reedsville cemetery, reception to follow at the Hope Community Church Lennoxville (102 Queen St., Sherbrooke, Qc.).
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Apr. 3, 2019
