Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nadine Fafard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nadine (Whitzman) Fafard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nadine (Whitzman) Fafard Obituary
Passed away peacefully at the CHUS Hôtel-Dieu, on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the age of 64. Cancer plagued her body, but God took her spirit and gave her peace. She was the daughter of the late Manuel Whitzman and Yetta Kane. 
She leaves behind her husband of 40 years Luc Fafard, her daughter Melissa Fafard and grandson Jean-Luc, her son Marc Fafard and grandkids Alexa and Caleb. Also she leaves behind her brother Raymond Whitzman (Marilyn), the late Allen Whitzman. She will be missed by her aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.
Family and friends will be welcomed at Green Ridge Baptist Church in Lennoxville, Quebec for a celebration of her life on Saturday, February 22nd. There will be visitation from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. with a service following. There will be a graveside service in the spring.
Published in Sherbrooke Record from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nadine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -