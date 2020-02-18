|
|
Passed away peacefully at the CHUS Hôtel-Dieu, on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the age of 64. Cancer plagued her body, but God took her spirit and gave her peace. She was the daughter of the late Manuel Whitzman and Yetta Kane.
She leaves behind her husband of 40 years Luc Fafard, her daughter Melissa Fafard and grandson Jean-Luc, her son Marc Fafard and grandkids Alexa and Caleb. Also she leaves behind her brother Raymond Whitzman (Marilyn), the late Allen Whitzman. She will be missed by her aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.
Family and friends will be welcomed at Green Ridge Baptist Church in Lennoxville, Quebec for a celebration of her life on Saturday, February 22nd. There will be visitation from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. with a service following. There will be a graveside service in the spring.
Published in Sherbrooke Record from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020