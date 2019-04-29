Passed away suddenly in Mexico, on Saturday, March 23rd, in his 92nd year. He leaves to mourn his wife Lorna Kamicka, his children, Eric ( Kathryn Buck) and Cynthia (Rae McKilwin), his grandchildren, Jared, Kelly and Alison, his sister Emily Attard, his nephews and nieces, other relatives and dear friends.

Home, then, for Nick was Malta, which he left just shy of his 30th birthday, a veteran of WWII, leaving the British Forces with the rank of Lieutenant. He had been a scholarship student at university, a track and field competitor with few rivals in the one mile race, and graduated a ­pharmacist by profession. He moved to Canada, married a young woman from Jamaica, raised two children in Ontario and followed them later in life in ­moving to Knowlton. A soccer ­referee, birder, music and theatre fan, his ­interests were imparted with his own enthusiasm for these to others - most ­notably his children and their ­children. An ability that is far rarer than it sounds. Nick spent his last days in Mexico, with his family, on the Mayan ­Riviera, a place he and his wife Lorna ­described as paradise - because of the people, flora and fauna, and also for Nick the abundance of wonderful desserts! A celebration of Nick's life will take place on Saturday, May 11th at 3:00 p.m. in the "little white church", 91 Glen Road, West Bolton, QC.



In lieu of flowers, donations to Parkinson Canada - parkinson.ca or your local Parkinson's Society would be appreciated.