Passed away peacefully on March 28, 2019, at the age of 92, at the Centre d'Hébergement de Cowansville. ­Predeceased by his parents (Anna and Nicholas), his wife and partner of 45 years, Helen Robidas, and his first wife Catherine Trevis, their late son John Nicholas. Survived by his son Gary Miles (Nicole), his siblings John, Mary, and Paul, and greatly remembered by his nieces, nephew, extended family, and dear friends.

Nick often referred to himself as "Tricky Nicky" as he loved to entertain friends and family, young and old, with his wonderful sense of humour, storytelling, and his famous magic tricks.

A very special thank you to the all of the wonderful caregivers at the Centre d'Hébergement de Cowansville, the Hospital Brome-Missisquoi-Perkins, and the Manoir Lac-Brome. Thank you for your care, for your friendship, and for singing along!

Friends may pay respects at the Desourdy Funeral Home, 101 Rue Jean-Besré, Cowansville, QC on Saturday, May 4th, 2019 at 1 p.m., followed by a Chapel Service at 2 p.m., and reception to ­follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Centre d'Hébergement de Cowansville in Nick's memory would be greatly appreciated. Published in Sherbrooke Record on Apr. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary