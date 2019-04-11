Home

Cass Funeral Home
295 Principale Street South
Richmond, QC J0B 2H0
819 826-2502
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Noël Bauce

1943 - 2019
Noël Bauce Obituary
Passed away at the Maison Aube-­Lumière on Monday, April 8th, 2019 at the age of 76. Son of the late ­Attilio Bauce and late Natalina Costa and husband to Doris Adams, he lived in Richmond.
He leaves to mourn his wife Doris Adams, his daughter Tanya Bauce (Daniel Rousseau), his sister Éliane Bauce (Yvon Laroche), his nieces & nephews (and their spouses), his
in-laws, other relatives and friends.
 
Visitations will take place at the Cass Funeral Home, 295 Principale South, Richmond, Quebec on Saturday, April 20th, 2019 from 1 to 4 p.m.
 
The family wishes to sincerely thank the staff at the CHUS Fleurimont and La Maison Aube-Lumière, for the excellent care provided to Mr. Noël Bauce during his long illness.
Published in Sherbrooke Record from Apr. 12 to Apr. 17, 2019
