|
|
Peacefully at Cornwall Hospice on Monday, July 15, 2019, Norman Allan Campbell of Cornwall, formerly of Williamstown and Scotstown, QC. Predeceased by his cherished wife, Betty Lou Campbell, parents Dannie and Annie Campbell and his brother Kenneth Campbell. Sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 20389 Church Street, South Lancaster on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. A memorial service in Norm's honour will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Ian MacMillan officiating. Interment will take place in St. Lawrence Valley Cemetery, Ingleside at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Andrew's Church in remembrance of Norm.
McArthur Bros. & MacNeil Funeral Home & Chapel (613 932-6300) entrusted with arrangements.
Condolences may be left at: [email protected]
Published in Sherbrooke Record on July 26, 2019