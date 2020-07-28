It is with heavy hearts that we announce at the age of 79, the passing of a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother.

After a courageous battle with cancer, Norman passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on July 19, 2020.

Preceded in death by his eldest son: Donald, Norman leaves to mourn a large and loving family of which he helped to create.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years: Irene McLaughlin, his son: Steven (Maria), his daughter: Cynthia (Pascal), his grandchildren: Andrew, Emily, Jordan, Taylor, Hallie, Nicolas (Sharon), Katlyn (Eric), Stephanie, Jennifer, Brittany (Nathaniel); his great-grandchildren: Donavan, Anthony, Noah, Logan, Hailey, Lindsay, brother Ariel (Madeline), sisters Marilyn, Beverly (Fred) and Linda (Jim). As well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

Norman was best known for his endless generosity, contagious smile, love for his family and above all his pure joy for life. He will be greatly missed but never forgotten. He will be fondly and often remembered by all those who knew and loved him.

Cremation was held in Granby at Les Jardins Funéraires Bessette Crematorium.

A service will be held outside his home on August 1, 2020. Please bring a chair and mask.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Creek Church would be appreciated.





