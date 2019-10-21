|
|
Passed away peacefully at the Grace Village on Saturday, October 19, 2019 in his 91st year.
Norman was predeceased by his sisters Ona Gilbert, Iris, Orma Kingsley, and brothers Clinton, Keith, Austin and Byron. Also left to mourn are his several nieces and nephews in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, United States and Sawyerville Quebec.
Norman lived many years in British Columbia and was a graduate of Stanford University.
As per his request, a graveside service will be held at the Lakeside Cemetery, Bishopton, Quebec on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers donations to the Bishopton United Church c/o Wendy Main, 16 MacAuley Road, Bishopton, Quebec J0B 1J0 would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Oct. 22, 2019