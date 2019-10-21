Home

Norman Lawrence Currier


1927 - 2019
Passed away peacefully at the Grace Village on Saturday, October 19, 2019 in his 91st year.
Norman was predeceased by his ­sisters Ona Gilbert, Iris, Orma ­Kingsley, and brothers Clinton, Keith, Austin and Byron. Also left to mourn are his several nieces and nephews in British Columbia, ­Alberta, Ontario, United States and Sawyerville Quebec.
Norman lived many years in British Columbia and was a graduate of Stanford University. 
As per his request, a graveside ­service will be held at the Lakeside Cemetery, Bishopton, Quebec on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. 
In lieu of flowers donations to the Bishopton United Church c/o  Wendy Main, 16 MacAuley Road, Bishopton, Quebec J0B 1J0 would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Oct. 22, 2019
