At the CHUS Hotel-Dieu, on June 13th, 2019, Father ­Norman Martin passed away at the age of 84. He was the son of the late Henri Martin and the late Hélène Roberge, who lived in Sherbrooke.



His friends will receive condolences at the St-Michel Cathedral (130, Cathedral Street, in Sherbrooke) on Tuesday, June 18th, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. and the burial will follow at the Waterville Cemetery.



Father Martin leaves to mourn Gilles Gaudette, Martine Bergeron and her ­family; his friends Claude Gratton, Estelle Dion, Louis Maréchal, Norman ­Jolicoeur; his priests fellows, as well as his sister Suzanne Martin and her ­husband Pierre Lizée, his late brother Richard Martin, and many other friends.



His friends would like to thank all the staff of the CHUS Hotel-Dieu for the caring and compassionate care given to Father Martin.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the MGR JEAN-MARIE FORTIER FOUNDATION INC., 130 Cathedral Street, Sherbrooke, QC, J1H 4M1, would be greatly ­appreciated. Published in Sherbrooke Record on June 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary