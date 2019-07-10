It is with deep sadness that we announce the loss of ­Normand Beauregard, who passed away peacefully early Tuesday, July 9, 2019, with Gwenneth Beattie, his wife/best friend of 59 years by his side, at the age of 88, and long-time resident of Sutton.

He leaves to mourn his children: Joanne (Jacques Aubry), Beth (Sandy DesCôtes), Polly (Marty Rumsby), and Lisa (Doug Tschetter), his grandchildren, Alex (Jackson), Rachel, Tom (Courtney), James (Adrienne), Chris, Alan; and his great-grandchild, Caleb. He also leaves behind his nieces and nephews, as well as many other relatives and good friends.

Normand was predeceased by his mother Ida, by his brother Albert, and his sister Alice.

Family will receive condolences at the: Saint-André Church in Sutton, 89 rue Principale N., Sutton QC J0E 2K0 on Friday, July 12, 2019, from 12:00 p.m. to

2 p.m., followed by the funeral at 2 p.m.

Normand was a gentleman, an amazing father, grandfather and husband. We were blessed to have had him in our lives.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the BMP Hospital Foundation or any foundation of your choice would be appreciated. Forms will be available at the church. Or online: www.fondationbmp.ca

Condolences may also be sent via our website at: www.complexebm.com



Funeral direction entrusted to:

BROME-MISSISQUOI FUNERAL COMPLEX

402 rue de la Rivière, Cowansville QC

PHONE: 450-266-6061

FAX: 450-266-6057

www.complexebm.com Published in Sherbrooke Record on July 11, 2019