It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of Normand Gerald Waite at the Hotel Dieu Hospital on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Normand leaves to mourn his beloved wife Pauline (Giroux), his children Susan, Debra (Celine Tardif), Cathy (Ron Demmers), Sharon (Clark Derraugh), David (Joyce Wells), Dennis (Kathie Swim) and Paul (Sue Porter). He also leaves his wonderful brothers and sisters Jacqueline Giroux, Richard, Claudette O'Malley, Laurent, Robert, Gilles, Marcel, Yolande, Francine Bachman, Mario, 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by sisters Gisele Grandchamp, Lise Viens and Jeannine Carrier.

Because of Covid-19, Normand will be cremated and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Palliative Care division of the Hotel Dieu Hospital who provided excellent care and support during his final days.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pet Connection Animal Rescue, c/o Jen Young, 1730 Wellington South, Sherbrooke, QC J1M 1K9.

The family would also like to thank Penny Ward of Cass Funeral Homes in Lennoxville for all her help.







