1/1
Normand Gerald Waite
1932-2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Normand's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of Normand Gerald Waite at the Hotel Dieu Hospital on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Normand leaves to mourn his beloved wife Pauline (Giroux), his children Susan, Debra (Celine Tardif), Cathy (Ron Demmers), Sharon (Clark Derraugh), David (Joyce Wells), Dennis (Kathie Swim) and Paul (Sue Porter). He also leaves his wonderful brothers and sisters Jacqueline Giroux, Richard, Claudette O'Malley, Laurent, Robert, Gilles, Marcel, Yolande, Francine Bachman, Mario, 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by sisters Gisele Grandchamp, Lise Viens and Jeannine Carrier.
Because of Covid-19, Normand will be cremated and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Palliative Care division of the Hotel Dieu Hospital who provided excellent care and support during his final days.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pet Connection Animal Rescue, c/o Jen Young, 1730 Wellington South, Sherbrooke, QC J1M 1K9.
The family would also like to thank Penny Ward of Cass Funeral Homes in Lennoxville for all her help.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sherbrooke Record from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved