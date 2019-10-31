|
The death of Odis (Odie) E. Branch, formerly of King Avenue, Bathurst, occurred Oct. 27, 2019 at the Wales Home, Richmond, Quebec. She was 98 years old.
Born in Bathurst, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Elizabeth (Good) Ronalds. Before her retirement, she worked as a teacher at the Superior School and at South Bathurst Public, her teaching career spanning more than 30 years. She was also a lifetime member of St. George's Anglican Church where she was an active member of the Altar Guild, the ACW, the quilting circle and other volunteer organizations, as well as a fifty-year member of the Royal Canadian Legion Herman J. Good VC Branch # 18.
Odis is survived by one son, Stuart (Nicole) Branch, Gatineau; and two daughters, Karen Steeves (Thamesford, Ont.), and Nancy (Frank Faucher) Branch, Sherbrooke, Que.; five grandchildren, William, Alissa, Whitney, Lori, and Philip; and by several nieces and nephews.
The body will rest at Elhatton Funeral Home in Bathurst, NB. Funeral services will be held from St. George's Anglican Church with Rev. Sandy MacPherson officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to
St. George's Anglican Church, 432 King Ave., Bathurst, NB, E2A 1P5.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Nov. 1, 2019