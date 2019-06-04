|
|
Peacefully at the Ottawa General Hospital on April 24th, 2019 in her 98th year. Mrs. Minor (nee Rollins) was born on September 1st, 1921 in Georgeville, QC. Dear wife of the late Ronald Minor.
She leaves to mourn her sons Mitchel and Marvis (Penny) and daughter Audrey Bell (David). She is predeceased by her daughter Daphney Wheelock, daughter-in-law Joyce Minor, grandsons Travis and Dexter Minor and her granddaughter Deborah Wheelock; may they be together again. She will be missed by many grand and great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 22nd, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Pine Hill Cemetery, 933 Rue des Pins, Magog, QC J1X 6G4.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on June 5, 2019