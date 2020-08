It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Olive Webster on July 24, 2020, at the Magog Hospital, at the age of 92.

She will be sadly missed by her son Eugene (Jackie) and daughter Suzanne (Andrew). She also leaves to mourn her granddaughter Ashley (Rory) and great-granddaughter Kalila as well and her brother Leslie (Janie).

A private ceremony will take place at a later date.

