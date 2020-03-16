|
At the BMP Hospital in Cowansville, on March 13, 2020 at the age of 67, passed away Osborne (Ozzie) Stone.
He leaves to mourn his beloved wife Jennifer, his daughter Melanie (Tom), his son Mark, his brother Austin (Elaine) and his sister Colleen (Bryan), his nieces Charlene (Herve) and Karen (Bobby), his uncle Terry (Cheryl), his great nieces Mackenzie, Zoe and Olivia, his grandson Eli and close friends, Ian, Sue, Stan and Wayne as well as many other family and friends.
The family will have a celebration of life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at the Leukemia foundation. www.llscanada.org
Funeral arrangements entrusted to:
DÉSOURDY?FUNERAL HOMES
101 Jean-Besré, Cowansville QC
PHONE: 450-263-1212
FAX: 450-263-9557
[email protected]
www.desourdy.ca
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Mar. 17, 2020