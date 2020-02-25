|
|
Ouida died peacefully, at home, on February 21, 2020 after 90 active and meaningful years.
Born in Waterford, Ireland, Ouida wished, from an early age, to be an anesthetist and to have four children. She succeeded in that and in so much more.
After training in medicine at Trinity College Dublin she immigrated to Canada in 1956 and met her husband, Enrique Ramón-Moliner, a neuroscientist. Together, they contributed to the exciting development of science and medicine in Quebec. They both joined the newly founded Faculty of Medicine in Sherbrooke (CHUS) in 1967 where she taught and worked until 1995.
Ouida never really retired and long after ceasing to practice medicine, she continued to be a resource for the community, notably serving on the user's committee of the CHUS well into her 80's and by volunteering in many other ways. She enthusiastically supported local cultural and artistic activities until her death. As a pioneer in environmentalism, she naturally tended to reduce, re-use, and recycle before it was commonplace, acting locally but thinking globally.
She leaves behind her loving family with seven grandchildren, many close friends and a whole community of people who were inspired by her boundless energy, commitment and determination to improve her corner of the world.
A non-religious informal remembrance service will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 201 Main Street, North Hatley, on Saturday, February 29th at 2 p.m.
The family asks that donations in memoriam be made to local or national organisations working to preserve the environment such as the Massawippi Foundation. (massawippi.org)
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Feb. 26, 2020