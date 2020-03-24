|
|
Pamela George, 51 of Mansonville, passed away peacefully after her battle with brain cancer at the CHUS Sherbrooke Hospital with family by her side on March 21, 2020.
She is the daughter of Roseleen and Keyworth George. Mother to Christopher (Kasandra). Grammy to Tyson, Chase and Brody. Sister to Angie (Bill), Jenny (Billy) and Sam (Jim), and dearly loves each one of her nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great nephews, aunts, uncles and many dear friends.
We would like to thank all the staff at the CHUS and Magog Hospital for the wonderful care that was provided to Pamela. Especially Dr. David Fortin and Edith for their compassion and care throughout her battle.
In respect with Pam's final wishes, there will be no service or visitation. Only an intimate gathering of family at a later date.
Arrivederci XO
Funeral arrangements entrusted to:
DÉSOURDY?FUNERAL HOMES
101 Jean-Besré, Cowansville QC
PHONE: 450-263-1212
FAX: 450-263-9557
[email protected]
www.desourdy.ca
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Mar. 25, 2020