|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Pamela (Pam) Nutbrown, on Thursday, May 16th, 2019 at Oakville Trefalagar Memorial Hospital, Oakville.
Pam was predeceased by Parents Ibrey and Helen Nutbrown.
Left to cherish her memory, are husband Glen, daughter Kirsten (Kevin Clift) precious first born grandson Henry McConnell Clift, siblings Judy (Bryan Fannon) Sallie (David) Susan (late Ray McKinnon) Bill (Pat Nutbrown) Cynthia (Dan Sparrring) Mark (Cindy Mayes) Peter (Tracey Nutbrown) Vicky. She also leaves behind many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. A Celebration of Pam's life will take place on Saturday June 15th, 2019, at 2:00 at Christ United Church in Lyn, followed by fellowship in the hall. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Food for Life https://www.foodforlife.ca/ or would be greatly appreciated.
Family, friends, and neighbours are welcome to share memories and stories at www.koprivataylor.com
Published in Sherbrooke Record on June 7, 2019