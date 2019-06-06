Home

Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home - Oakville
64 Lakeshore Road West
Oakville, ON L6K 1E1
(905) 844-2600
Pamela Heather "Pam" Nutbrown Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Pamela (Pam) Nutbrown, on Thursday, May 16th, 2019 at Oakville ­Trefalagar Memorial Hospital, Oakville. 
Pam was predeceased by Parents Ibrey and Helen Nutbrown.
Left to cherish her memory, are husband Glen, daughter Kirsten (Kevin Clift) precious first born grandson Henry McConnell Clift, siblings Judy (Bryan ­Fannon) Sallie (David) Susan (late Ray McKinnon) Bill (Pat Nutbrown) ­Cynthia (Dan Sparrring) Mark (Cindy Mayes) Peter (Tracey Nutbrown) Vicky. She also leaves ­behind many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. A Celebration of Pam's life will take place on Saturday June 15th, 2019, at 2:00 at Christ United Church in Lyn, followed by fellowship in the hall. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Food for Life https://www.foodforlife.ca/  or ­ would be greatly appreciated. 
Family,  friends, and  neighbours are welcome to share memories and ­stories at www.koprivataylor.com
Published in Sherbrooke Record on June 7, 2019
