Pamela Thayer
1956 - 2020
Passed away  in Sherbrooke, on September 11th, 2020, at the age of 64, resident of Cowansville, daughter of late James Thayer and  Annette Delong.
Besides her mother, she is survived by her children; Shawn Royea, Treasa Royea (Martin), Tony Royea (Kerry), Stephanie Thompson (Jarrod), Jessica Thompson (Eric), her great-grandchildren; Erica, Amy, Amanda, Justin, Abagayle, Dawson, Carissa, Braeden, Shayna, Alena, Jeremy, Sierra, her great-great-grandchildren; Austin and Ryder, her sister; Brenda (Red),  her brother Scott (Lorraine)  her brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law, her nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends.
A graveside service will take place at the MacPherson Cemetery in Georgeville September 26, 2020 at 11 a.m.
Arrangements entrusted to:
BROME-MISSISQUOI
Funeral Complex
215, rue de la Rivière, Bedford QC
PHONE: 450-248-2911
complexefuneraire.ca

Published in The Sherbrooke Record from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
