Passed away in Sherbrooke, on September 11th, 2020, at the age of 64, resident of Cowansville, daughter of late James Thayer and Annette Delong.

Besides her mother, she is survived by her children; Shawn Royea, Treasa Royea (Martin), Tony Royea (Kerry), Stephanie Thompson (Jarrod), Jessica Thompson (Eric), her great-grandchildren; Erica, Amy, Amanda, Justin, Abagayle, Dawson, Carissa, Braeden, Shayna, Alena, Jeremy, Sierra, her great-great-grandchildren; Austin and Ryder, her sister; Brenda (Red), her brother Scott (Lorraine) her brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law, her nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will take place at the MacPherson Cemetery in Georgeville September 26, 2020 at 11 a.m.

Arrangements entrusted to:

BROME-MISSISQUOI

Funeral Complex

215, rue de la Rivière, Bedford QC

PHONE: 450-248-2911

complexefuneraire.ca

