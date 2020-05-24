Patricia Catherine Margaret Jackson (née Dullege) passed away at the Barrie Memorial Hospital on May 19, 2020 at age 87; beloved wife of almost 64 years of Carl Percy Jackson and loving mother of Barry, Sean, Colleen (Alaric Haerens), and Dawn (Myles Mackey); proud grandmother of Tristan and Melody Haerens.Patricia was the daughter of the late Harold Ernest Dullege (born in Hemmel Hempstead, England, 1902-1960) and of the late Florence Gabriel McLean (born in Belfast, Northern Ireland, 1904-1981) of Deux-Montagnes, QC and dear sister of the late Ronald Charles Dullege of South Woodslea, ON.Patricia enjoyed traveling to Gaspé in the summer with family and friends, and making new friends in Arizona in the winter. She was proud of her Canadian Irish and English heritage. She loved baking delicious Franklin Centre apple pies for everyone to gather around the kitchen. Patricia loved working in her flower beds and enjoyed singing and listening to music. She was a lifetime member of the Anglican Church. She had fond memories of her childhood near the water in Saint-Lambert and Saint-Eustache-sur-le-Lac.Thanks to Virginie, Kelly, Eliane, and Kari of the CLSC; special thanks to Dr. Blonde and Dr. Raymond and staff of the Ormstown Medical Centre and the Barrie Memorial Hospital.Family funeral was held in Franklin Centre at Christ Church Cemetery by Archdeacon Rev. Dr. Brian A. Evans, with thanks to Ilse Laliberté of McGerrigle Funeral Home.In her memory, donations may be made to the Women's Auxiliary of the Barrie Memorial Hospital, 28 Gale Street, Ormstown, QC J0S 1K0.