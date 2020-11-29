1/1
Patricia Rola-Pleszczynska
1952-2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With broken hearts, we announce that Patricia Rola-Pleszczynska passed away in Montreal on November 26th, 2020 at the age of 67 years after a swift and brutal case of pancreatic cancer.  She was the daughter of Virginia Astorri and Stanislas Pleszczynski.
She leaves to mourn her husband of 46 years, Bernard St-Laurent; their children Jasmine, Jacob and Marianne St-Laurent; her cherished grandchildren Lucca, Cecilia and Charlie Huling, and Colin and Clara Brady, who all call her "Titi". She will be dearly missed by her beloved sons-in-law Casey Huling and Cameron Brady; her brothers Marek, Jacek (deceased), and Stefan Pleszczysnki, her sister Wanda Kristina Pleszczynska, her sisters-in law, Bernadette Pleszczynska and Jana Stankova; as well as dear Astorri, Pleszczynski, Naylor and St-Laurent relatives. She will also be sorely missed by many professional colleagues and dear friends. 
A celebration of her life, to honour and remember Patricia, will take place at a later date in Compton, Quebec. Visit Kane and Fetterly website to send condolences.
The family would like to thank Cheryl, Allison, Paula and Jill for their support in caring for Patricia at home.  
Your sympathy can be expressed in a donation to support The Compton Lion's Club to continue their work in developing cultural programming in the community: Club Lions de Compton C.P. 309, Compton, Qc, J0B 1L0.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sherbrooke Record from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved