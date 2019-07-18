|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Patricia (Tessier) Weston on July 15, 2019 at the age of 70, wife of the late George Weston. She leaves to mourn her sister, Pauline (Tessier) Davidson and brother-in-law, John Davidson. Also left to mourn are nieces, nephews and cousins of the Davidson, Irving and Tessier families, and friends.
Visitation will take place at the Cass Funeral Home, 3006 College Street, Sherbrooke (Lennoxville) on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at the Cass Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on July 19, 2019