Patrick Alexander Glashan, father of David, Andrew, and Elizabeth, and husband of Patricia, died suddenly of a cancerous brain tumor.
Patrick had a lifelong devotion to education and was at various times a teacher, principal, superintendent, and college professor, as well as chairman of the Education department at Dickinson State University in North Dakota.
His fondest memories were of teaching children, especially at Clearwater Academy in Calgary, and of spending time with his family. He touched the lives of many and used kindness as the guiding principle in his life.
Patrick was passionate about sports. He played and coached throughout his life and was a lifelong enthusiast. Trips were often planned with baseball and football schedules in hand.
Patrick was deeply devoted to his family. Summer vacations were filled with trips across Canada visiting relatives. He was a committed Catholic and active in parish life where ever he lived. He was also a pro-life advocate.
Patrick enjoyed reading and gardening. He used the produce of the garden for cooking and making mead and wine.
In lieu of flowers consider donations to the Chinook Regional Hospital Foundation (960 - 19 Street South Lethbridge, AB T1J 1W5) in Patrick's name.
A Prayer Service will be held at ST. MARTHA'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 355 - Columbia Blvd. W., Lethbridge, on Wednesday, November 18th, 2020, at 7:00 p.m.
A Funeral Mass will be held at ST. MARTHA'S CATHOLIC CHURCH on Thursday, November 19th, at 11:00 a.m., with Father William Monis as Celebrant.
Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.
For those unable to attend, both services will be live-streamed and may be accessed via the obituary on the Cornerstone website.
To send a condolence, please visit www.cornerstonefuneralhome.com