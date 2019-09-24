|
At the CIUSSS de l'Estrie - Site Hospital de Granby, on September 19, 2019, at the age of 79, passed away Mrs. Pauline Fortin, wife of Mr. Jean-Paul Forand, residing in Shefford.
Besides her husband Jean-Paul, she leaves to mourn her children: Mario (Sharon), Michel (Chantal), Lysa (Robin); her grandchildren: Sarah (Tanner), Christopher (Kassandra), Charles (Patricia), Chelsey (Danick); her great-grandchildren: Hayden, Leah, Ezekiel, Theo, Kai; her brothers and sisters: Denis, Daniel, Gisele, Suzanne, Nicole, Johanne; as well as her brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Her friends from the Gulf of Waterloo and the Canadian Legion of Waterloo will greatly miss her.
The family would like to thank the nursing staff and emergency staff of the 5th floor at Granby Hospital, as well as Dr. Annick Cavanagh and Dr. Jovain Legresley for the good care provided.
Cremation took place in Granby at the crematorium Les Jardins Funéraires Bessette.
The family will welcome relatives and friends directly at L'ÉGLISE
ST-BERNARDIN DE WATERLOO on Saturday, September 28, 2019 starting at 10 a.m., followed by funeral service at 11 a.m. in St-Bernardin Church. Interment will follow at the parish cemetery.
In sympathy, a donation to the Alzheimer Society of Canada would be appreciated. Forms will be available at the funeral home or online at: https://alzheimer.ca/en/Home.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Sept. 25, 2019