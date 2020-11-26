It is with much sadness that we announce the death of our sister. Pauline passed away on October 10, 2020 at the Lakewood Ranch Hospital in Bradenton, FL.



Pauline was born in Sherbrooke, QC on April 13, 1951 to Gérard Groleau and Simonne Brochu and married Tim Law on June 20, 1981 and a blessed marriage on March 13, 1998. They had taken residence in Bradenton, FL to live their retirement.



Pauline was preceded in death by both her parents; a sister-in-law Marie-France Blouin (André); a niece Sophie Blouin-Groleau; her mother and father-in-law Earl and Ruby Law of Amarillo, TX. In addition to her husband, Pauline leaves in mourning her sibblings (spouse): Denis (Denise Bernier), Jean-Pierre (Nicole Beaudin), Lucie (Mike Taylor), André (Françoise Rochette), Georges (Joëlle Lenoir); her brother-in-law Mike (Sarah Law); her nieces and nephews (life partner, children): Rémi (Nathalie Bricault), Réjean (Thomas), Line (Martin Therrien, Kyliam, Coralie, Alexia), René (Dominique Vigneux-Parent, Antoine, Julien), Marie-Ève (Éric Allard), Stéfanie (Mitch Kaufman, Liam, Nathan), Victoria (Chris Porter, Elliot, Lilia, Adelie, Charlee), Esther (Frédérick Charron, Roselie, Léonard), Émile (Francesca McIntyre), Victor, Matt (Amber Law, Berit, Maddox) and Ben (Jori Law, Jett, Blaize, Beighler); and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.



Pauline enjoyed spending time with her family most of all and spoiling her many nephews, nieces and their children. She made many friends throughout her life and enjoyed their company and keeping contact when distance came between them. She loved gardening, going to the beach and cooking. During her life Pauline worked for Bell Canada, Associates Financial, Ford Motor Credit, Am-Tex Communications, Toyota Motor Credit and the City of Jefferson City, Missouri.



Pauline is remembered for her warm smile, sense of humor, outgoing, friendly and giving nature. She will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her.



A funeral service was held in Bradenton, FL on October 20; a memorial service and burial at the St-Michel cemetery in Sherbrooke, QC will take place at a later date. In this time of Covid-19 pandemic, the family suggests a contribution in Pauline's memory to your local food bank.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store