Pauline Morin Obituary
It is with ­sadness that we ­announce the death of Pauline Foisy Morin, on November 28, 2019, at the age of 92.
She leaves ­behind her nephews and nieces; Marc, Joanne, Jean and Paul, her cousin Teresa, the Richmond Morins. Our memories of Pauline as an active, ­generous and ­adventurous woman, with a love for music and singing will stay with us ­forever.
The family invites you to Magnus Poirier - 10300, boul. Pie-IX, H1H 3Z1, December 8, from noon to 2 p.m. The funeral service will be celebrated at 1 p.m. in the chapel of the complex
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Dec. 3, 2019
