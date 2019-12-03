|
It is with sadness that we announce the death of Pauline Foisy Morin, on November 28, 2019, at the age of 92.
She leaves behind her nephews and nieces; Marc, Joanne, Jean and Paul, her cousin Teresa, the Richmond Morins. Our memories of Pauline as an active, generous and adventurous woman, with a love for music and singing will stay with us forever.
The family invites you to Magnus Poirier - 10300, boul. Pie-IX, H1H 3Z1, December 8, from noon to 2 p.m. The funeral service will be celebrated at 1 p.m. in the chapel of the complex
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Dec. 3, 2019