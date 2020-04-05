|
|
Peter Flynn, 72, passed away suddenly on April 2nd at his home in Knowlton, QC. He was born on November 4th, 1947 in Montreal, QC to Peter and Margaret (Dupuis) Flynn.
Peter grew up on the West Island of Montreal where he resided until the early 70's when he moved to Knowlton. Peter married Louise (Benoit) Flynn on August 21st, 1976. They were married for 26 years.
Peter was active in his community as a former town councillor and was a longtime member of the Brome Lake Fire Department, Knowlton Lion's club, Brome Fair Board and was a member of Knowlton Lodge #28 I.O.O.F. until his passing.
Peter was preceded in death by his parents Peter and Margaret, his wife Louise and his brother Richard (Nancy).
He is survived by his longtime partner Evelyn Maksoud, his two daughters, Michelle and Liane, his sister Kathy, his brothers Mike (Maggie), Marty (Ann) and Darcy, his godchildren Christine Flynn and Jamie Rhicard, his many nieces and nephews, extended family and close friends.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Brome Lake Firemen's Association and/or the Brome Lake First Responders. Donations by cheque should be made out to: The Brome Lake Firemen's Association, (In memo section specify: In memory of Peter Flynn), c/o Gary Burcombe, 27 ch. Mont Echo, Knowlton, Qc. J0E 1V0 Or The Town of Brome Lake, (In memo section specify: First Responders/In memory of Peter Flynn), 122 ch. Lakeside, Knowlton, Qc. J0E 1V0.
Visitation will be held at Désourdy Funeral Home, 318 ch. Knowlton, Knowlton, QC on Friday, May 29th from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
A memorial service will be held at St-Edouard's Parish on Saturday, May 30th, at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at St-Edouard Catholic Cemetery in Knowlton.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Apr. 6, 2020