It is with regret and sadness that we announce the passing of Peter Howard Hartley on March 12, 2020 at the age of 70.
He is survived by his loving and supportive wife of 34 years, Suzanne Fortier, his brother Steve (Lilian), his niece Robyn (Cara), his sisters-in-law Colette, Mariette, Charline his brothers-in-law Jean-Louis and Andrew, as well as Anick (Martin), Marie-Claude (Philippe-A) and Olivier.
Our heartfelt gratitude goes to Kim Page, Peter's caregiver, for her support and dedication. And a very special thank you to Dr. Karen Iny for her excellent care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Peter's memory to the BMP foundation.
A private burial was held on March 18th. A celebration of Peter's life will be held at a later date due to the circumstances.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to:
BROME-MISSISQUOI
Funeral Complex
402 rue de la Rivière, Cowansville QC
PHONE: 450-266-6061
www.complexebm.com
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Mar. 24, 2020